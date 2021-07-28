Partly Cloudy icon
85º

Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: July 28, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Tags: Detroit Weather, Michigan Weather, Weather Update, Weather, Weather Center, Now, Winter, Forecast, Weather Forecast
Photo does not have a caption

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 28, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Showers/storms overnight/early Thursday

  • Storm Prediction Center has increased the severe threat, we are now under a slight risk for severe weather (Level 2 of 5 on their scale).
  • Timing: Looks to move in around 4 a.m., should be gone by 8 a.m. Moving northwest to southeast.
  • Biggest severe threat for us will be damaging winds. Hail is also possible, as is flooding.
  • NOTE: While we are under the gun here, the worst of the storms should be to our west in the Grand Rapids/Kalamazoo area.
Metro Detroit weather: Severe weather risk overnight into Friday
Metro Detroit weather: Severe weather risk overnight into Friday

Few showers possible later Thursday

  • After the morning storms, more dry time is expected in the afternoon.
  • Then later in the day a few instability showers are possible. These shouldn’t be severe.

Weekend rain chances

  • Looks like the rain should stay just to our north Saturday, but overnight and Sunday a few showers are expected.
  • Can’t rule out storms during the overnight period.

Other weather headlines

Heaviest rain in Detroit history

  • Saturday is the anniversary of the heaviest rain in Detroit’s history.
  • 4.74 inches fell on July 31, 1925

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email

twitter