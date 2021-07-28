Metro Detroit weather update: July 28, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 28, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Showers/storms overnight/early Thursday

Storm Prediction Center has increased the severe threat, we are now under a slight risk for severe weather (Level 2 of 5 on their scale).

Timing: Looks to move in around 4 a.m., should be gone by 8 a.m. Moving northwest to southeast.

Biggest severe threat for us will be damaging winds. Hail is also possible, as is flooding.