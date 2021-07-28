Metro Detroit weather update: July 28, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 28, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Showers/storms overnight/early Thursday
- Storm Prediction Center has increased the severe threat, we are now under a slight risk for severe weather (Level 2 of 5 on their scale).
- Timing: Looks to move in around 4 a.m., should be gone by 8 a.m. Moving northwest to southeast.
- Biggest severe threat for us will be damaging winds. Hail is also possible, as is flooding.
- NOTE: While we are under the gun here, the worst of the storms should be to our west in the Grand Rapids/Kalamazoo area.
Few showers possible later Thursday
- After the morning storms, more dry time is expected in the afternoon.
- Then later in the day a few instability showers are possible. These shouldn’t be severe.
Weekend rain chances
- Looks like the rain should stay just to our north Saturday, but overnight and Sunday a few showers are expected.
- Can’t rule out storms during the overnight period.
Other weather headlines
Heaviest rain in Detroit history
- Saturday is the anniversary of the heaviest rain in Detroit’s history.
- 4.74 inches fell on July 31, 1925