Metro Detroit weather: Warm Saturday afternoon with sunshine, rain later

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

After a cool and crisp morning, it becomes warmer today with sunshine. Rain will arrive from the north this evening and tonight. More showers are possible tomorrow. Sunnier, warmer conditions return quickly for the first work-week of August.

Saturday afternoon will be warm and partly to mostly sunny. The mercury will rise higher today than yesterday making for better opportunities to go jump in the pool or relax at the beach. Highs will be near 80 degrees or more.

There is a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly north of Detroit and closer to the Saginaw Valley and the tip of the thumb after 4 p.m.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and warm with rain activity north. Temps will be in the 70s. A few areas, especially north and west of the Motor City, will see some rain and thunder.

Sunset is at 8:53 p.m.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 60s.

Ad

Sunday will be partly sunny and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

More settled weather arrives early next week. High pressure with more stable air arrives Monday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the low 80s each day.

It becomes warmer and more muggy with sunshine, Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.