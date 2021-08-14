Metro Detroit weather: The weather we need continues this evening, overnight

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

After a gorgeous, sun-filled day with warmth and comfortable humidity, we will have fair skies and warm to mild conditions as the sun gently descends in the western sky. Tonight will be cool and crisp as lingering Perseid meteors streak across the sky. Tomorrow will have more sunshine and remain comfortable. Magnificent weather is with us through Monday. Then, it becomes warmer with a returning chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday evening will be mostly clear and go from warm to mild. Temperatures will fall from the upper 70s to the low 70s. We’ll be in the 60s after sunset. It’s another great night for baseball in Detroit as the Tigers play Cleveland at Comerica Park. The first pitch is at 6:10 p.m.

Sunset is at 8:35 p.m.

Saturday night will be mostly clear and cool. Overnight lows fall to the 50s with a north-northeasterly breezy blowing 4 to 9 mph.

Sunday will be mostly sunny an a little warmer. The humidity remains at bay, so it will still be comfortable. Remember you sun block for the afternoon Tigers game or if you know you and your family will be outdoors for an extended period of time. Highs will be just above 80 degrees.

Monday will be partly sunny and warm, and it will be a rain-free day we can enjoy and take advantage of before and additional stormy activity. Afternoon temperatures reach the low 80s.

Tuesday will become even warmer with higher humidity. Highs will be near 85 degrees with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and afterward.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warm and muggy with waves of clouds with rainfall, thunder and lightning. Heavy downpours and gustier winds are possible. Each day will be mild in the morning and at night and warmer than average during the afternoon; highs in the middle 80s.

