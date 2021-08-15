Metro Detroit weather: Warm Sunday evening, cool overnight

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Wonderful weather is back today, and it is here to stay through this afternoon, this evening and tonight. The humidity remains tolerable with warm conditions and brilliant sunshine. The evening will have one of the most beautiful sunsets. We can turn off our air conditioners tonight because Mother Nature will take care of it with a cool, brisk night. Clouds return tomorrow, but it will still be warm. A few showers are possible tomorrow night, but there is a better chance of rain, thunder and lightning afterward.

Sunday afternoon is terrific for playing baseball or soccer or for taking a leisurely walk through the neighbor hood or along the lakeshore. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Sunday evening will be fair and warm. Temperatures will be in the 70s for individuals and families who want to enjoy an outdoor meal by the grill or at a restaurant.

Sunset is at 8:34 p.m.

Sunday night will be fair before midnight and partly cloudy afterward. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s.

Sunrise is at 6:42 a.m.

Monday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. The clouds will be high enough and thin enough to allow a fair amount of sunshine to warm us up nicely. Afternoon temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

There is a chance of scattered showers Monday evening and Monday night before midnight.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. It will be more humid as temperatures reach the low 80s to near 85 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will have a likely occurrence of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Friday and Saturday will be hotter with persistent muggy conditions. Showers and thunderstorm are possible with highs in the middle and upper 80s.

