Metro Detroit weather: Warm and a bit more humid Tuesday, isolated shower possible

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday, Motown.

Now this is what summer is made of in Detroit and Southeast Michigan.

This afternoon includes sunshine with warmth plus humidity that is a bit higher, but not unbearable. There is only a slight chance of an isolated shower here and there, but afternoon and evening plans have a good chance of staying in tact. Monday will be mild to warm and muggy. Tuesday will have a better chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms.

Tuesday afternoon is partly sunny and warm. Temperatures are right on target with the average high of 81 degrees. Heat indices are only slightly higher than the temperature. That said remember to stay hydrated and keep children and pets away from empty vehicles.

There is a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm, mainly after 5 p.m.

If any occur, they will blossom and fade away in short order. Do not be surprised by an on-time start for this evening’s Detroit Tigers baseball game against the Angels at Comerica Park. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. as Miguel “Miggy” Cabrera goes for his 500th career homerun.

Ad

Sunset is at 8:31 p.m.

Tuesday night will be mostly to partly cloudy with patchy fog forming by morning. It will be warm with overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunrise is at 6:44 a.m.

Wednesday will be warmer and more muggy. This means a greater chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms that will be more widely scattered. Highs will be in the low 80s, and it will feel like the middle 80s.

Thursday will be a carbon copy of Wednesday. It will be warm and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures will be near 85 degrees and it will feel hotter.

Keep your umbrellas handy Friday as well. Showers and storms are possible with persistent warmth and humidity. Daytime temps reach the middle 80s. Heat indices will be near 90 degrees.

A frontal system arrives this weekend. Before it arrives, it will be partly sunny and warm with highs in the middle 80s. As the sun sets and afterward, clouds increase with showers and storms arriving. Sunday will be wet in the morning and dry in the afternoon. It will be warm again, but the humidity drops as highs reach 85 degrees.

Ad

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android