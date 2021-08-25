Metro Detroit weather: Heat advisory with a few storms

Happy Hump Day! We have some scattered showers around Metro Detroit as we get going and conditions are very, very muggy. Temps are in the upper 60s to low 70s and it’s a steam bath as you head out this morning. It might be a good idea to pack a little extra water, loose fitting clothes, and the umbrella as you head out and about this Wednesday morning. We have a Heat Advisory in the area and a Marginal Risk for Severe Storms later in the afternoon. Eyes to the skies!

Sunrise 6:52 a.m.

After some scattered morning showers, and before our severe threat later in the afternoon, temps will take off to 90-92°F with relentless mugginess. So, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. today as heat indices will be in the upper 90s to low triple digits making it feel like 100°F or warmer when combining heat and humidity. That kind of heat can cause illness or worse if we don’t take care of ourselves so lots of water and plenty of cool breaks if you’re playing or working outside today. It’s no washout but some hefty showers and storms should begin to pop this afternoon ahead of a weak cool front. Storms will have heavy downpours, deadly lightning, and gusty winds… watch out!

Sunset at 8:18 p.m.

Thursday will be very warm and muggy again with highs near 90 degrees. We may not have another Heat Advisory tomorrow because of slightly cooler high temps and just a touch less humidity. It’s still stifling hot! A few showers are possible but most of tomorrow will be dry around Metro Detroit with only partly sunny skies and 90°F feeling like 95-98°F. Friday may be the wettest day ahead with a few different waves or chances for showers starting in the morning and then again in the afternoon and evening. Highs will hold in the low to mid 80s to end the work and school week. The weekend is a work in progress around here. We will still be in the neighborhood of 90°F and muggy with a few showers possible in the heat of the afternoon Saturday, and a better chance late Sunday into Monday morning.

