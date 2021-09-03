Metro Detroit Weather: Holiday weekend forecast

Detroit – The week of pleasant late-summer weather has panned out as expected, and we have yet another fantastic day ahead of us.

We’ll start the day with mostly sunny skies, and then see some high clouds advance across the area during the afternoon. Highs once again in the mid-to-upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius) means that it’ll be a great day! Northeast wind at 3 to 6 mph will shift to the east this afternoon.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:01 a.m.

Clouds rolling in tonight

High clouds thicken Friday night, but it remains dry. Lows will be a little milder…in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius), with calm air.

Today’s sunset is at 8:03 p.m.

Labor Day Weekend Forecast

We should have at least partly cloudy skies for part of the day on Saturday, but clouds will increase by late afternoon. The daylight hours should remain dry, although a spotty shower cannot be technically ruled out late in the day, especially west of US-23. Highs in the mid-to-upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius).

Scattered light showers are more likely Saturday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

The Saturday night showers should be out of here by dawn Sunday, leaving us partly cloudy for the day with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Sunday night, with lows in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Labor Day looks fantastic, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

So, if we can just keep those weekend showers mostly relegated to Saturday night, the bulk of the holiday weekend will be wonderful…what great news for heading out to Arts, Beats and Eats in Royal Oak, the Michigan State Fair in Novi, or whatever your outdoor plans are!

