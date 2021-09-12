Metro Detroit weather: Heating up with afternoon and evening storms possible

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Despite a healthy amount of clouds overhead, temperatures are rising to summer-like readings this morning. It will be hotter and more muggy later today with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

Live weather radar and updates: Showers and storms possible in Metro Detroit

There is a marginal to slight risk of strong to severe thunderstorms in Washtenaw and Wayne counties and north of 8 Mile Road to the M-59 and I-69 corridors. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail are possible between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The Detroit Lions host the San Francisco 49ers at Ford Field at 1 p.m. We’ll have dry weather for tailgaters, but the ride home will be wet, especially for any football fans headed north and driving closer to sunset.

Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny, muggy and relatively hot. Temperatures reach the middle and upper 80s. Scattered showers are possible after 2 p.m. There is a better chance of heavier and more widespread wet and stormy weather in the Motor City and north of Eight Mile Road after 5 p.m. and toward nightfall.

After a chance of Monday morning showers, the day will be partly sunny and warm. Highs near 80 degrees or just a bit more.

Tuesday will be steamy, again, with sunshine and clouds and the mercury returning to the middle and upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Wednesday will be warm with a chance of showers, too. It will be partly sunny with highs in the low and middle 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny and warm. Highs near 80 degrees.

