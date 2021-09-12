Metro Detroit weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of 8 Mile until 11 p.m.

DETROIT – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Genesee County until 6:30 p.m. ET.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties until 11 p.m.

Welcome to Sunday afternoon, Motown.

This afternoon is mostly cloudy but very warm and humid. We have a wide range of temperatures. We have cooler 60s and low 70s along I-69. Temperatures are in the middle and upper 70s closer to M-59 and north of 8 Mile Road. The mercury rises to the low and mid 80s in Detroit, along I-94 and south to the Ohio border.

Live weather radar and updates: Showers and storms possible in Metro Detroit

Showers and thunderstorms remain possible Sunday evening, and are most likely north of M-59 and along the I-69 corridor.

A risk remains for these storms to become strong to severe with heavy downpours, frequent lighting and damaging wind and hail.

These hazards are more likely between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly to partly cloudy overnight. It will be mild with temperatures in the 60s.

After a chance of Monday morning showers, the day will be partly sunny and warm. Highs near 80 degrees or just a bit more.

Tuesday will be steamy, again, with sunshine and clouds and the mercury returning to the middle and upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Wednesday will be warm with a chance of showers, too. It will be partly sunny with highs in the low and middle 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny and warm. Highs near 80 degrees.

