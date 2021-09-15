Mostly Cloudy icon
74º

Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 15, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Tags: Detroit Weather, Michigan Weather, Weather Update, Weather, Weather Center, Now, Winter, Forecast, Weather Forecast
Photo does not have a caption

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 15, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Stray sprinkles North this afternoon

  • There are a few spotty sprinkles in the north zone (mainly up in the thumb), but these will fade in the next hour or two.

Warming back up

  • It’s cool today, but over the next few days we warm back up into the middle 80s.
  • The humidity starts to return as well, especially next week.

Rain chances returning

  • Models continue to be somewhat inconsistent with the chance for rain Saturday, but there’s at least a chance mainly for the first part of the day.
  • A better chance for showers and storms comes Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. Some of this activity will also be around Thursday before a cold front moves through

Other weather headlines

Fall starts next week

  • The autumnal equinox is Wednesday Sep. 22 at 3:20 p.m.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email

twitter