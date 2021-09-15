Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 15, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 15, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Stray sprinkles North this afternoon
- There are a few spotty sprinkles in the north zone (mainly up in the thumb), but these will fade in the next hour or two.
Warming back up
- It’s cool today, but over the next few days we warm back up into the middle 80s.
- The humidity starts to return as well, especially next week.
Rain chances returning
- Models continue to be somewhat inconsistent with the chance for rain Saturday, but there’s at least a chance mainly for the first part of the day.
- A better chance for showers and storms comes Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. Some of this activity will also be around Thursday before a cold front moves through
Other weather headlines
Fall starts next week
- The autumnal equinox is Wednesday Sep. 22 at 3:20 p.m.