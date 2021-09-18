Metro Detroit weather: Warm, more summer-like Friday

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday, Motown.

It is the final Friday of Summer 2021. Before fall begins, Friday afternoon is warm and more humid. Temperatures remain above average overnight, this weekend and early next week. Fore fall-like weather arrives, appropriately after the autumnal equinox.

Friday afternoon is mostly to partly sunny and warm. Temperatures are in the low 80s to near 85 degrees. Although we are in the final days of Summer 2021, remember to stay hydrated and healthy in the heat and higher humidity by drinking plenty of water and staying in or near air conditioned areas. Also, keep children and pets away from any empty vehicles.

Sunset is at 7:39 p.m.

Friday evening will be partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures fall from the 80s to the 70s by sunset and afterward. Also, many of us may be lucky enough to see Venus low on the western horizon as it sets between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. This is only if clouds move out of the way.

Ad

Friday night will be mild and cloudier. Overnight lows will be uniform across the entire region; in the low and mid 60s.

Sunrise is at 7:17 a.m.

Saturday will be cloudy in the morning with spotty showers. Most areas will be dry. Temperatures start in the 60s. The afternoon will be warmer and brighter. By the end of the 12 noon Michigan football game against Northern Illinois University, the mercury climbs to the middle and upper 70s under sunnier skies.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm. Afternoon temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

There is a better chance of rain by Monday afternoon, Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Monday will be partly sunny and warm with afternoon and evening showers. It will still be warmer than average with highs in the low 80s.

Rain and some thunderstorms are likely Tuesday with highs in the middle and upper 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast.

Autumn begins with the fall equinox at 3:20 p.m. ET, Wednesday. It will be wet in the morning with rain showers and drier in the afternoon. It will be cooler and fittingly more fall-like with highs near 70 degrees.

Ad

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android