Metro Detroit weather: Mild Sunday night, increasing clouds but dry

Skies will be mainly clear before midnight. Afterward, more high and mid-level clouds enter the picture. Under this quilt of clouds, temperatures fall to the upper 50s and 60s.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

The Moon is already looking more fuzzy and Jupiter and Saturn are becoming more difficult to see with increasing high clouds before midnight. More of these clouds overtake the sky tonight, but it remains dry. Rain is a bit more likely tomorrow afternoon in spots, and the chances of wet weather only increase tomorrow night and in the hours and days that lead to the start of astronomical fall.

Monday becomes mostly cloudy. Believe it or not, the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas are responsible for these clouds and eventual showers in part. Despite this, will be warm again with temps near 80°F or more. Monday afternoon will have scattered light to moderate showers that become more widespread during the evening and at night. Tuesday will be wet and warm. as raindrops fall, temperatures climb to the middle and upper 70s.

Autumn 2021 begins with the fall equinox at 3:20 PM, Wednesday. Fittingly, it will be cooler with a chance of rain under mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Afternoon temperatures will be near 65°F.

Thursday will be partly sunny with on and off rain, mainly in the morning. Temperatures rebound through 70s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs between 70 and 75°F.

