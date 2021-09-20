Metro Detroit weather: Spotty rain to continue Monday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday, Motown.

On and off light to moderate rain has arrived on schedule this afternoon.

Despite this it remains warm the rest of the day and tonight. Thunderstorms have a chance of entering the picture tomorrow; still warmer than average.

Then temperatures nosedive for the start of fall and heavier rain brings flood concerns for the middle of this week.

Clouds have returned to southeast Michigan along with warmer air.

Although scattered light to moderate rain showers will fall, temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Drivers will need use caution on some wet and slippery surfaces during the afternoon commute and while running errands this evening.

Sunset is at 7:34 p.m.

Spotty rain continues to fall through Monday evening. The wet weather is tied to warm air, so temperatures remain in the 70s even after sunset.

Sunrise is at 7:20 a.m.

Monday night will be cloudy and warm. Overnight lows will be in the 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday will have some scattered rain re-develop by breakfast time and afterward for the morning.

Wednesday afternoon has a chance of heavier scattered showers and thunderstorms by 3 p.m. and afterward. Some of these storms might have gusty winds and heavy downpours. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms become heavier and more widespread by dinnertime Tuesday and Tuesday night before midnight. A cold front combines with the tropical moisture overhead to create flooding rains that remain possible through the middle of this week.

Temperatures drop and rain showers pummel the region Wednesday. The mercury drops to the 50s during the day and many Detroiters pick up one to two inches of rain just as Wednesday afternoon is starting.

As time goes on another inch or two is possible through Thursday.

Fall begins with the autumnal equinox at 3:20 p.m.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It remains cool with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s during the day.

Friday will be sunnier and milder. Highs near 70 degrees.

A fast moving cold front brings some rain Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon becomes brighter with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

The first Sunday of Fall looks great with sunshine and mild conditions. Highs will be in the low 70s.

