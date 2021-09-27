Metro Detroit weather: Spotty sprinkles depart on a cool Sunday night

Autumn 2021′s first Sunday has sunshine and clouds, and it feels great. It’s so delightful outdoors that some raindrops want to join us. Scattered sprinkles are possible this evening. Temperatures do not dip very far tonight, and it feels cool to mild. Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Today was warm and concluded with a blanket of clouds. Underneath it, tonight will be mild with some raindrops north of Detroit. Tomorrow will be even warmer with sunshine reappearing. Then, we have a beautiful stretch of bright days this week.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and mild. Scattered sprinkles will fall north of M-59/Hall Road before midnight then dissipate and leave afterward. Clouds break apart before daybreak. Overnight lows will be near 60 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:26 a.m.

Sunshine returns Monday and it will be the warmest day of the week. We’ll have a taste of summer with afternoon temps near 80 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunnier and cooler but seasonable. Daytime temperatures will be in the low 70s each day.

Thursday and Friday will have more glorious sunshine, and it will be warmer. Temps will be between 70 and 75°F.

Saturday will be partly sunny and mild with highs in the low 70s.

