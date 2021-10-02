Metro Detroit weather: Wet weather moving in Saturday evening

Saturday night will be cooler with on and off rain. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 50s.

Saturday night will be cooler with on and off rain. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 50s.

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

Showers are arriving late this afternoon and evening. As rain falls, the temperature does, too. More wet weather remains tomorrow and early next week.

The first batch of rain continues to migrate through Detroit and Southeast Michigan Saturday evening. Temperatures fall from the 70s to the 60s as showers fall. Use caution on freshly wet surfaces. Grab your ponchos before going to this evening’s MSU football game in East Lansing.

Saturday night will be cooler with on and off rain. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 50s.

Sunday will have scattered rain showers with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. It will be cooler with afternoon temperatures near 70°F.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will have a mixture of sun and clouds. On and off rain persists each day with highs in the 70s.

Ad

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.