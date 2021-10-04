Metro Detroit weather: Still wet and stormy Sunday night

On and off rain lingers into Monday. Afternoon temperatures will be near 70°F or more as the clouds break apart a bit. Under partly sunny skies, some afternoon rain showers might be heavier at times.

On and off rain lingers into Monday. Afternoon temperatures will be near 70°F or more as the clouds break apart a bit. Under partly sunny skies, some afternoon rain showers might be heavier at times.

DETROIT – A Flood Warning is in effect along the Huron River in southern Livingston County.

Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Wet and sometimes stormy weather will be around tonight and early tomorrow morning. It becomes cooler overnight then milder again tomorrow. Scattered showers remain in the forecast as we head back to work and back to school.

An area of low pressure comes spinning overhead toward bedtime Sunday night will keep a chance of rain showers in our forecast tonight. It will be cooler with overnight lows in the low 60s.

On and off rain lingers into Monday. Afternoon temperatures will be near 70°F or more as the clouds break apart a bit. Under partly sunny skies, some afternoon rain showers might be heavier at times.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny with some unsettled weather persisting. On and off rain is possible each afternoon. Daytime temperatures reach the low 70s.

Ad

Clouds mixed with sunshine remain Thursday and Friday with scattered showers still possible. Afternoon highs will be between 70 and 75 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will be brighter and drier. It remains warmer than average with highs in the middle 70s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.