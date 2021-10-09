Metro Detroit weather: Warm Saturday afternoon with an isolated shower or storm possible

DETROIT – As the fog dissipates, temperatures rise and skies brighten. There remains a chance of wet weather later today, but it will not be a washout. It will be cool to mild overnight. A warm front brings showers for the first half of tomorrow and even higher temperatures for the second half and Monday.

The upper level low that has kept wet weather in our forecast for several days will slowly weaken. As it does, Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny with widely scattered showers and storms. A few heavy downpours are possible, too. It still becomes warmer. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

Sunset is at 7:01 p.m.

Any widely scattered showers or thunderstorms slowly weaken Saturday evening. It will be mild with temperatures near 70 degrees.

Saturday night will be partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

A warm front arrives Sunday. Ahead of it, showers are possible during the morning and middle of the day. The day will not be a wash-out. It becomes brighter and warmer after lunchtime with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The holiday, Monday, will be mostly sunny and warm. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 70s.

Rain is possible Tuesday. Temperatures will be lower, but it will be mild. Highs will be between 70 and 75 degrees.

Sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday. We can enjoy more fall colors with warm conditions. Highs in the middle 70s.

