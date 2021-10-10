Metro Detroit weather: Warm Sunday evening, warmer Monday

Sunday evening will be partly cloudy and warm with temperatures in the 70s.

DETROIT – Warm weather continues to influence evening and overnight conditions. Usually, we’d be using our furnaces and car heaters this time of year. This evening we can enjoy an outdoor evening stroll without a jacket then sleep safely with the windows up overnight. Tomorrow will feel more like August than October. Showers and storms return tomorrow night, and some may be nasty. It remains warmer than average most of this week.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and mild. Overnight lows will be in the middle 60s.

Sunrise is at 7:42 a.m.

The holiday, Monday, will be mostly sunny in the morning and much warmer despite clouds later in the day. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s to near 85 degrees.

Sunset is at 6:57 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms arrive Monday night and early Tuesday. The National Weather Service has a Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms from Genesee to Livingston, western Oakland, Washtenaw and Lenawee Counties. Be on guard for heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail in these areas.

Rain is possible Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be lower, but conditions are going to be mild. Highs will be between 70 and 75 degrees.

Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs back in the middle 70s.

Thursday will be warmer with a chance of showers. Highs in the middle 70s.

Friday will be cloudier with rain and highs near 70 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will feel more like fall, but we can enjoy the fall colors. Daytime temps will be in the low 60s, and nighttime readings will be in the 40s and low 50s.



