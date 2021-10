Metro Detroit weather: Chilly with clouds Saturday evening

Saturday night will be mostly to partly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 40s.

Saturday night will be mostly to partly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 40s.

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday afternoon, Motown.

Clouds may squeeze a few sprinkles before sunset, but it’ll be without consequence. This evening and tonight will go from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to chilly. Tomorrow will be brighter and a bit milder. Higher temperatures arrive with beautiful fall colors afterward.

Saturday evening will be chillier. Skies will be mostly cloudy with an odd sprinkle here and there. Temperatures will be in the low 50s before sunset then the upper 40s after sunset.

Sunset was at 6:49 p.m.

Saturday night will be mostly to partly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 40s.

Sunrise is at 7:49 a.m.

We’ve experienced colder weather for the start of the Detroit Free Press Marathon and Sunday morning will be dry but chilly. Football fans will stand closer to the grill while tailgating before the 1 p.m. Lions game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Afterward, Sunday it will be brighter and milder as temperatures reach the low 60s. Plus, families can have fun preparing for Halloween, costume shopping, we’re going to the pumpkin patch in the apple orchards.

Ad

Everyone can enjoy the Michigan fall colors early next week. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny Monday but daytime temperatures fall in the middle 60s.

Tuesday will be warmer and mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70°F

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers coming back. Warm with highs near 70°F.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.