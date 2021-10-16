Metro Detroit weather: Saturday marks coolest day of the week

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

This morning will be soggy and chilly followed by drier weather and cool conditions. Tonight becomes chillier, then tomorrow becomes brighter. Warmer weather returns early next week.

Early Saturday morning will have persistent rain showers, mainly before sunrise. It will be chilly with temperatures starting near 50 degrees. Drivers must be careful on damp roads and watch out for high-standing water in poor drainage areas. Remember to bundle up before going to little league games and make sure children are prepared for sloppy muddy conditions.

Sunrise is at 7:48 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. It will be cool with temperatures in the middle and upper 50s.

Saturday evening will be chillier again. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the middle and low 50s.

Sunset is at 6:49 p.m.

Saturday night will be mostly to partly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 40s.

We’ve experienced colder weather for the start of the Detroit Free Press Marathon and Sunday morning will be dry but chilly. Football fans will stand closer to the grill while tailgating before the 1 p.m. Lions game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Afterward, Sunday it will be brighter and milder as temperatures reach the low 60s. Plus, families can have fun preparing for Halloween, costume shopping, we’re going to the pumpkin patch in the apple orchards.

Everyone can enjoy the Michigan fall colors early next week. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny Monday but daytime temperatures fall in the middle 60s.

Tuesday will be warmer and mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70°F

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers coming back. Warm with highs near 70°F.

