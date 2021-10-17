Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Sunday morning, milder afternoon for runners and residents

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

The fall like feeling is still here, and sunshine comes back. This morning will be chilly. This afternoon will be seasonably cold but milder than yesterday. Perfect weather for today’s marathon or getting ready for Halloween. Higher temperatures arrive for tomorrow through mid week.

Sunday morning will go from partly cloudy to mostly clear as the sun rises. We start off chilly with the mercury beginning in the lower middle 40s.

It will be chilly but not too cold for the start of the Detroit Free Press Marathon. The end of the race will be milder but not too warm.

Sunrise is at 7:49 a.m.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny. The mercury rises to the low 60s, which is seasonable. Weather for be wonderful for tailgaters and football fans and people outside Ford Field during the 1:00 p.m. Detroit Lions game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sunset is at 6:48 p.m.

Sunday evening will be clear and cool with temperatures in the 50s.

Sunday night becomes chilly again. Under clear skies, overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Monday will have more blue skies and higher temperatures. The mercury climbs to the middle 60s in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be another day for outdoor recess with the kids and great weather for afterschool activities. It will be sunny with daytime temperatures near 70°F.

Wednesday and Thursday will be just as warm, if not warmer with highs near 70°F or a bit more under beautiful sunshine.

The next chance of rain will be Wednesday night and Thursday. Thursday will be cooler under mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

Friday and Saturday will be brighter but cooler. Skies will be mostly sunny on each day with highs in the low 60s on Friday and in the 50s on Saturday.

