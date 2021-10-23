Metro Detroit weather: Light rain today with much more expected by the end of Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Morning showers slowly move through and beyond the region mainly north of 8 Mile and in the thumb. More on and off wet weather re-develops later today, and it remains chilly. It becomes colder tonight with some frost possible by tomorrow morning.

Steadier, more widespread rain is likely from tomorrow afternoon through Monday.

The Michigan Wolverines host Northwestern at the big house for a football game. Kick off is at noon. By the end of the game and the middle of Saturday afternoon, it will be mostly cloudy and chilly with temperatures between 50°F and 55°F.

Scattered sprinkles and widely scattered light rain showers develop during the afternoon, too, then dissipate during the evening.

Sunset is at 6:39 p.m.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and chilly, temperatures fall to the 40s.

With a light win Saturday night, it becomes colder with frost possible by dawn. Remember to bring pets and potted plants indoors before going to bed, also covering plants is a good idea.

Sunday will go from partly to mostly sunny in the morning to mostly cloudy with rain in the afternoon. These rain showers move in with a system to our south.

Communities closer to the Ohio border become wet by 3 p.m. Lenawee and Monroe counties will see showers during this time. Then Detroit and Ann Arbor and areas farther north become damp. It will be chilly when the rain arrives with afternoon temperatures in the low 50s to near 55°F.

Sunday night and Monday will be soggy. Some places may see between one and two inches of rain by the end of Monday. Daytime temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Tuesday will be sunnier with slightly higher temperatures. Highs will be in the middle and upper 50s.

The mercury will rise to the nearest 60°F or a bit more on Wednesday, but more showers arrive late in the day and Wednesday night.

Thursday and Friday will have rain and clouds with afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s.

