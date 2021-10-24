Metro Detroit weather: Frost advisory, many temps in the 30s for first time this fall

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit on Oct. 23, 2021. Find more here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – A frost advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of southeast Michigan from 1:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET, Sunday.

Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

Clearing skies will allow more heat to return to space in an already chilly environment with a light wind. This is the perfect recipe for frost by morning, and that is what we will have. Sunday will have sunshine in the morning and rain in the afternoon. Soaking showers arrive Sunday night and Monday.

With a light wind Saturday night, it becomes colder with frost possible by dawn. Remember to bring pets and potted plants indoors before going to bed, also covering any outdoor plants that can not be brought indoors is a good idea.

Sunday will go from partly to mostly sunny in the morning to mostly cloudy with rain in the afternoon. These rain showers move in with a system to our south.

Communities closer to the Ohio border become wet by 3 p.m. Lenawee and Monroe counties will see showers during this time. Then Detroit and Ann Arbor and areas farther north become damp. It will be chilly when the rain arrives with afternoon temperatures in the low 50s to near 55°F.

Sunday night and Monday will be soggy. Some places may see between 1 and 2 inches of rain by the end of Monday. If you experienced any flooding during any of our past big rain events, prepare for similar conditions this go-round. Daytime temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Tuesday will be sunnier with slightly higher temperatures. Highs will be in the middle and upper 50s.

The mercury will rise to the nearest 60°F or a bit more on Wednesday, but more showers arrive late in the day and Wednesday night.

Thursday and Friday will have rain and clouds with afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s.

