Metro Detroit weather: Rain arrives Sunday afternoon, heavier tonight

DETROIT – A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for Sanilac and St. Clair counties from Monday morning to Tuesday morning.

Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

After a frosty start, rain showers arrive this afternoon. Unlike this morning, temperatures rise and stay above freezing later today, tonight and tomorrow. Potential flooding is in the cards and Detroiters have time to prepare.

Clouds roll in from the south by lunchtime and Sunday afternoon. We will gradually see weather conditions especially after 1 p.m. Scattered rain showers will move in from the south. Then Detroit, Ann Arbor and areas farther north will see scattered rain as well. Despite increasing clouds, highs will be in the middle 50s.

Sunset is at 6:37 p.m.

Sunday evening will be wetter and chillier. Temperatures fall to 50°F and the upper 40s.

Persistent, widespread rain falls Sunday night. Rain will be heavier at times, especially after midnight and toward Monday morning. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

Up to an inch of rain will fall as students arrive at school Monday morning. More widespread steady showers for the most of Monday. Afternoon temperatures will be near 55°F.

If you experienced flooding during our past big rain events, you may have them again. By Monday night 1 to over 2 inches of rain will have fallen.

Prepare now by moving items from basement floors to higher shelves or higher floors. Secure any valuables or appliances, as well. If you have time to walk around your block, remove any debris or leaves from gutters and storm drains to allow proper drainage. Also, check on any neighbors who may need help preparing, especially if they are victims of past flooding.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunnier. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle 50s

Daytime temperatures will be in the low 50s on Tuesday and in the upper 50s to 60°F on Wednesday. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny each day.

More rain showers are possible Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low to middle 50s.

