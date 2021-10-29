Metro Detroit weather: Cool with waves of rain Friday

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – A lakeshore flood warning is in effect for Monroe and Wayne counties until 5 a.m. Saturday.

A flood warning is in effect along the Huron River near Hamburg in Livingston County.

Welcome to Friday, Motown.

It’s a soggy and cool day. Wet weather lingers into Saturday morning and is gone by the start of the big game in East Lansing. Halloween is looking good, with higher temperatures and sunshine during the day.

Umbrellas and rain boots were definitely needed for Friday. The entire Metro Detroit area got a good soaking, with periods of light to moderate rain. Jackets and hats will be needed to stay warm and high temperatures only in the mid-50s.

Sunset is at 6:30 p.m.

Friday evening will still be wet and cool. Temperatures be in the low 50s. Keep using safe driving skills while picking up kids from after-school activities or doing any shopping for Halloween weekend.

Rain remains in the forecast Friday night. It will be chillier with overnight lows in the mid- and upper 40s.

Sunrise is at 8:04 a.m.

Weekend forecast

Scattered rain showers blinker Saturday morning. Take precautions during tailgate time and try to stay dry, whether you’re in East Lansing or anywhere in Southeast Michigan.

Michigan plays Michigan State at Spartan Stadium with a noon kickoff. By that time it will be cloudy with rain ending. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and chilly. High temperatures will be in the low in mid-50s for hayrides and last-minute pumpkin picking.

Happy Halloween, Sunday! It will be milder during the day for trunk or treat festivities. It will be partly mostly sunny with daytime temperatures new 60 degrees.

Sunday evening will be chillier well for trick-or-treaters. Temperatures fall to the low 50s and upper 40s by sunset in afterward.

Remember to slow down remain extra vigilant as children walk through neighborhoods with their parents and relatives.

Next week

Monday will be partly sunny and cooler. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Mother nature helps for going to the polls on Tuesday. Bundle up under mostly sunny skies but highs in the upper 40s after morning lows in the 30s.

