Metro Detroit weather: Patience, please -- warming weather coming

It was another chilly day out there, with wind chills by mid-afternoon in the mid-to-upper 30s (1 to 4 degrees Celsius) in most areas.

But hang in there…we’ll return to more typical early November temperatures this weekend!

But first, it’ll be another cold night. Skies will eventually become partly cloudy, but a few drips or flakes cannot be ruled out. Temps will bottom out near 30 degrees (-1 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island, and in the mid-to-upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius) in the typically colder rural areas. Fortunately, wind will drop to under 5 mph.

This evening’s sunset is at 6:24 p.m., and Thursday morning’s sunrise is at 8:10 p.m.

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius). West-southwest wind at 4 to 8 mph.

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday, a terrific way to end the work week, with highs back up to near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

Partly cloudy on Saturday, with highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the mid-to-upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius)!

It appears that the milder air will stick around through next Thursday, before a cold front ushers in a colder air mass for the end of the work week into next weekend.