Metro Detroit weather: Clear, cool Monday night with some fog by dawn

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday night, Motown.

Tonight will be cooler and not to cold with some patchy fog by dawn. Tomorrow will have a vibrant orange sunrise with high and mid-level clouds. Then those clouds thicken and lower to produce some scattered light rain. Wetter conditions arrive for the end of Veterans’ Day, and colder, slippery weather is on tap for the weekend.

Monday night will be fair and cool. Overnight lows will be in the low and mid-40s, so furnaces will not be working very hard. Some fog will develop by dawn, with a calm to light wind from the southwest.

Sunrise is at 7:17 a.m.

Tuesday

Tuesday will start with sunshine in the morning after any fog. While not becoming a lot warmer, it does become milder, with highs in the mid-50s. Also, it gets cloudier, with scattered rain showers arriving by mid-afternoon.

Neighborhoods north of 8 Mile Road will experience light rain first. Then, the line of showers moves across the Motor City and the rest of Southeast Michigan during the late afternoon and Tuesday evening.

Ad

Tuesday afternoon will still be milder than average. The higher-than-average temperatures remain in Southeast Michigan’s future through Veterans’ Day. Then, it becomes colder and windier, with some slippery weather.

Rest of week

Wednesday will be partly sunny and mild. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-50s again.

A more potent low-pressure system arrives on Veterans’ Day, Thursday. Most of the holiday will be dry, especially for morning and midday commemorations and ceremonies. The morning will be bright. The afternoon becomes more gray. Rain starts to fall by the afternoon rush hour and afterward.

Friday and this weekend become chillier and winder, then colder with slick weather.

Friday will be windy and chilly. Temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s.

Weekend forecast

Saturday and Sunday will have a scattered, light wintry mix. Daytime temperatures will be in the low and mid-40s.

Nighttime and early morning temps will be in the low 30s.

Ad

While there will be no accumulation of snow, scattered raindrops and snowflakes will make streets and sidewalks slippery (not impassable).

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below: