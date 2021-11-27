SE Michigan: Winter weather advisory in effect, 1-3 inches of snow for most

DETROIT – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Detroit and most of Southeast Michigan from 3:00 p.m. to midnight.

It remains snowy and slushy this evening. One to two inches of snow have fallen already. At least, another inch is possible before tonight is over. Tomorrow will be cold with on and off snow flakes. Higher, more seasonable temperature arrive by the middle of next week.

Saturday evening will be snowy and cold. Temperatures will be near 30 degrees.

Saturday night will will have scattered snow showers. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

Saturday snow accumulation

One to two inches of snow will have fallen by Saturday night. Two to three inches are more likely north of M-59/Hall Road in Livingston County, Northern Oakland County, Northern Macomb County and in communities farther north.

More snow Sunday

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. It will be colder than average again with highs in the mid-30s. Hanukkah begins and sunset is at 5:03 p.m.

Next week preview

Monday will be partly sunny with scattered snow. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-30s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and not as cold. Daytime temps will reach the low 40s.

More sun and fair-weather clouds are on the way for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the low and middle Wednesday, and in the upper 40s Thursday.

