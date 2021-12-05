Metro Detroit weather: Chilly, wet Sunday evening as temps rise slowly

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

We have wet and slick conditions in Detroit and Southeast Michigan this evening. As rain leaves, temperatures continue to rise after a warm front passes tonight. Then, a cold front moves through tomorrow, and temperatures will fall.

It’s more slippery farther north, with sleet freezing rain and snow closer to the I-69 corridor Sunday evening. Between I-696 and I-69, any neighborhoods that first received sleet or freezing rain are seeing wet conditions with temperatures in the air and at the surface above freezing.

Temperatures will gradually rising this evening, as well. South of I-69, we’ll have middle and upper 30s to near 40 degrees with rain. Along I-69 and northward, snow will mix with freezing rain and rain with temperatures slowly rising to the middle 30s.

Sunday night will have scattered rain with temperatures in the low 40s. Rain leaves after midnight, and it remains milder than average with temperatures in the 40s overnight.

Monday will be chilly and blustery with falling temperatures during the day. Under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies, sustained wind speeds will be between 20 and 35 mph with higher gusts. Make sure garbage cans or any other loose debris is gathered and secured. Morning temps will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Afternoon temperatures will plummet to the low 30s.

Tuesday will be coldest day of this week. Morning lows will be in the teens to near 20 degrees. Afternoon temps will be in the upper 20s. Scattered snow showers are possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Wednesday morning has a chance of snow. The afternoon will be chilly with highs in the low 30s.

Thursday will be partly sunny and cold. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

