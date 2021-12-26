Metro Detroit weather: 3 chances for snow, sleet, rain, freezing rain this week

DETROIT – Naturally, now that we’re past Christmas, our weather pattern is going to turn decidedly wintrier.

In fact, over the next week I have three different systems to monitor that could potentially give us a little of everything: snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain. Here’s the timetable:

First system

Storm #1 approaches Sunday night after midnight…we’ll be dry and fine during the evening hours. Initially, snow will develop and then, as some warmer air aloft oozes in, the snow will change to sleet (little ice balls) and freezing rain.

This change will occur from south to north so, the farther north you are, the longer you hold onto the snow (and also see some snow accumulation…probably an inch or a little more).

Conversely, those in Lenawee and Monroe Counties will not only see less snow, but a quicker changeover to just plain rain as the warmer air continues pushing in.

By 8:00 a.m., I think that areas roughly south of 8 Mile will be all rain, with sleet or freezing rain between I-696 and I-69, and still snow north of there. Again, the transition will continue moving from south to north. By noon, most of us should just have scattered light rain showers to contend with.

Temperatures Monday afternoon should rise into the low to mid 40s (5 to 7 degrees Celsius), with east winds shifting to the southwest and increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday’s sunset is at 5:07 p.m., and Monday’s sunrise is at 8:01 a.m.

Second system

We get a brief break Monday night, as temperatures drop to near freezing, and then Storm #2 moves in Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. While the exact thermodynamic details cannot be nailed down this far in advance, it appears that we’ll see snow and rain, with some snow accumulation possible.

I don’t think we’ll have as much of an issue with sleet or freezing rain on Tuesday. Highs should reach the upper 30s degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius) Thursday and in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius) on Friday.

Third system

At this point, I think New Year’s Eve will be dry, but Storm #3 moves in on New Year’s Day, with snow, freezing rain and rain possible. What a start to the New Year…stay tuned.

