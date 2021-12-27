38º

Metro Detroit weather update: Dec. 27, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

The Michigan weather radar on Dec. 27, 2021. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Dec. 27, 2021, afternoon and evening.

More snow later Tuesday

  • Another system brings us some snow later Tuesday afternoon and evening.
  • Some models have a wintry mix with this, but given the temperature profile, I think most, if not all, of what we get will be snow. Wintry mix chances look better further south.
  • This snow will add up, with most of us getting around an inch. But some spots could be closer to 2 inches.

Chance for snow Thursday

  • It’s a glancing blow, but a few snow showers look possible Thursday, mainly in the South Zone.
  • A light accumulation is looking possible with this.

First storm of 2022

  • Long-range models don’t have a great handle on this, but the consensus is that we’ll get something Saturday night into Sunday.
  • Models have different solutions on the exact track, and as a result, have different precipitation types for us (snow/rain/mix).
  • There’s some fine tuning to be done here, but plan on more impactful weather Saturday night into Sunday.

Latest first snowfall

  • Wednesday (Dec. 29) is the anniversary of the latest first snowfall.
  • We’ve obviously beaten that this year.

Latest sunrise

  • Monday (Jan. 3) of next week is the latest sunrise that we see at Metro Airport.
  • Sunrise is at 8:02 a.m. that day.

