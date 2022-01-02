Coldest air of the season settles in Sunday evening

The snow has tapered off, but the cold winter weather is in full force Sunday evening.

DETROIT – Welcome to the first Sunday evening of 2022.

After our first significant snow of the season, the coldest air of the season is here for this evening and on Monday.

It becomes clearer and brighter over the next 24 hours. More sunshine arrives on Tuesday, with the next chance of snow likely in the middle of the week.

Sunday evening already has temperatures in the teens north and west of the Motor City. Wind chills are in the single digits with just a light northerly breeze. Scattered lake effect flurries are possible from the I-69 corridor to Macomb County.

Sunday night becomes mainly clear and very cold. Overnight lows will be in the low teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits to near zero degrees. Students will need to dress in layers, especially at the morning bus stop, when going back to school.

Monday will be mostly sunny but very cold. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 20s.

Ad

Tuesday becomes mostly cloudy and not as cold. Daytime temperatures reach the middle 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon snow showers and chilly. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Thursday will be colder with a chance of snow showers. Highs will be in the middle and upper 20s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.