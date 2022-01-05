Metro Detroit weather: Seasonable Tuesday followed by windy, snowy Wednesday

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – A Wind Advisory is in effect for Detroit and Southeast Michigan from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET, Wednesday (Jan. 5).

Welcome to 2022′s first Tuesday, Motown.

Today we have more sunshine with increasing fair-weather clouds and temperatures reaching seasonal levels. It will be chilly tonight. Tomorrow becomes cloudier, windier and snowier. Then, we have another brief cold blast followed by a more seasonable chill this weekend.

Tuesday afternoon will go from mostly sunny to partly sunny, and it will be seasonably chilly. Highs will be in the low and middle 30s.

Sunset is at 5:16 PM.

Tuesday evening will be partly mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to near 30°F.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy, chilly and breezy. With a southerly wind, overnight temperatures will be in the low 30s or even rise to the mid 30s.

Sunrise is at 8:02 a.m. ET.

Rest of week

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, chilly and blustery with snow showers and falling temperatures. A cold front arrives with scattered light snow and higher wind speeds and gusts.

Wind gusts will reach 35 to 40 mph, and the best chance of snow starts mid morning and lasts through much of the afternoon. Snow accumulations will be light; a trace to one inch across most of Southeast Michigan and 1 to 2 inches far west (western Washtenaw Co. into Jackson Co.) and north (north of M-59/Hall Rd.) of Detroit. The mercury sinks from the 30s in the morning to the 20s in the afternoon.

With more blustery conditions, remember to keep both hands on the wheel while driving, especially with trucks, SUVs and high profile vehicles. Also, watch out for flying debris including falling tree branches.

If you come across any downed wires, alert the authorities immediately. Finally, if the power goes out, remember to keep generators outdoors and far away from your home to avoid any accidents with carbon monoxide.

Thursday will have scattered lake effect snow showers. They will be hidden mess, but be wary of any heavier squalls that may develop. It will be colder with morning temperatures in the teens and afternoon temps in the middle 20s.

Friday will be partly sunny and cold daytime temperatures will be in the upper 20s to near 30°F.

Saturday will be partly sunny do mostly cloudy at seasonably chilly again. Highs will be in the lower middle 30s.

Sunday has a chance of rain and snow showers with highs in the lower middle 30s.

