Winter weather advisory in effect for SE Michigan: What to expect

DETROIT – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan (except Sanilac County) from 8:00 p.m., Saturday, to 4:00 a.m., Sunday.

Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

As moisture rides over the cold air at the ground late this afternoon, sleet and freezing rain are possible. Ice begins accumulating this evening and tonight. Traveling becomes more treacherous. Temperatures keep rising, not falling, overnight. Icy conditions slowly become wetter when many of us are sleeping.

Sunday will be chilly, damp and cloudy in the morning and colder and sunnier in the afternoon. This is the making of another cold blast early next week.

Temperatures will hover near and below the freezing mark (32 degrees) late Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.

Slick weather will slowly migrate and develop from Southwest to Northeast across Southeast Michigan. Small batches of freezing rain develop in Oakland and Macomb Counties early Saturday evening. A larger area of scattered freezing rain crosses the Michigan-Ohio border and will march across I-94, then I-696 and north toward I-69. People must be careful traveling because of icy patches on sidewalks, streets and highways.

Temperatures will rise slightly above freezing closer to midnight and afterward as the region becomes entrenched in the warmer sector of a frontal system. Temperatures will be in the middle 30s in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. Although it will be chilly, this does mean that scattered freezing rain will slowly turn into scattered rain.

Falling temperatures Sunday

Sunday will be chilly and wet in the morning. Temperatures will start in the middle and upper 30s, then fall to the 20s in the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy all day.

The colder air at the end of the weekend is part of a cold blast that will grip Detroit and Southeastern Michigan at the beginning of next week.

Next week preview

Monday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and much colder. Morning temps will be in the low and middle teens. Afternoon temps will be near 20 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but it won’t increase daytime temperatures much. It will be colder than average, again, with highs just above 20 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and not as cold. Highs will be in the middle 30s.

