Metro Detroit weather: Dangerous cold continues

Good Monday morning! It’s a cold one out there with Metro Detroit temperatures in the teens and colder as part of our North Zone is already dipping down into the single digits. Wind chills are in the single digits to subzero at times keeping our dangerous cold in play out there, so layer and bundle up covering as much exposed skin as is humanly possible to avoid frostbite or worse. Skies are mostly cloudy and occasionally producing some light snow showers and flurries which may slow you down a little bit as you hit the roads. Stay warm and be careful.

Sunrise is at 8:01 a.m.

A classic, cold January day here in Metro Detroit with high temps in the upper teens to near 20F with a few light snow showers and flurries coming and going all day without much hope or fear of any accumulation. It’s more of a festive looking snow or a nuisance snow slowing us down on our travels and sticking to the streets in snowfall that is more than flurries. The cold and wind will keep it dangerously cold all day blowing from the WNW 10-20 gusting 20-30mph at times bringing wind chills into play all morning, all day, and all night tonight.

Sunset is at 5:21 p.m.

Another bitter cold night tonight before we get back to more normal cold around here. We will wake up to temperatures near 0°F and wind chills subzero first thing Tuesday morning. Skies will be brighter with mostly sunny skies tomorrow and highs in the low to mid 20s. Most of the rest of this week looks pretty dry around Metro Detroit and we will start warming for a few days midweek which takes us near or into the 30s for several days.

Wednesday looks a bit dull with mostly cloudy skies, but temps should warm into the mid 30s after a morning low in the lower 20s. Thursday will nearly be a carbon copy of Wednesday which means more 20s to mid 30s under partly sunny skies. More 20s and 30s Friday which looks like a dry day although some snow will be sliding into Metro Detroit Friday night and Saturday morning. It’s too early to talk accumulations but we’ll keep you posted all week. The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

