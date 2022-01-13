Metro Detroit weather update: Breaking down several snow chances over next 6 days

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Jan. 13, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Few snowflakes rest of Thursday and Friday
- There have been a few snowflakes flying Thursday, but they’re not amounting to much of anything.
- The chances to see some fly continue into the night and Friday, mainly in the morning.
- The best chance for any real impact comes Friday morning, mainly for areas in the North Zone. Parts of the Thumb could see an inch, but for most of us, it’s little to nothing.
Staying cold this weekend
- Highs this weekend will be in the 20s, with lows in single digits.
- Wind chills Friday will be in the teens. They’ll be below zero Saturday morning and in single digits Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.
Snow clipping us Monday
- The system impacting the South this weekend (more on that below) may clip us Monday.
- It’s a close call, but some models have the backside of snow clipping east-siders.
- Since it’s such a close call, it’s not anywhere near certain that we’ll see accumulation take place. It’s something we’ll have to fine tune over the next couple of days.
Snow chance Wednesday
- Long-range models continue to swing a low overhead Wednesday of next week, bringing gusty winds and a few snow showers.
- It’s too far out to talk snow totals, but minor impacts look possible.
Southern snow storm
- The system that’s making big news is set to impact the South this weekend, then the northeast (this is the one that may clip us Monday).
- Long-range models continue to show a good dose of snow down there, but the question remains: What will the exact track of this system be? As a result, there are some uncertainties on snow totals.
- The track of this system in the South will have an impact on where it sets up in the northeast, and as a result, whether or not we’ll get clipped Monday.