Metro Detroit weather: Arctic air arrives for a cold weekend

DETROIT – Good Friday morning! Conditions are fairly quiet around Metro Detroit with temps in the lower 30s falling slowly into the upper 20s this morning under cloudy skies and a few flakes and flurries. A cold front is pushing through as we speak which will keep those temps from moving very much through the day and that front will spark a few flakes and flurries, but the roads are in good shape and should stay that way even with isolated flurries and light snow chances. Lake effect snow showers in the Thumb will cause some tricky travel on the shorelines of Lake Huron this morning but most of Metro Detroit will only see remnants of that in the form of mainly flurries.

SUNRISE: 8:00 AM

Skies will stay mostly cloudy most of your Finally Friday and our high temps already happened early this morning with falling temps through the afternoon. We will settle in the mid 20s this afternoon with a few flakes and flurries as those winds NNE 5-12mph draw some moisture from Lake Huron which is more of an issue early on. Wind chills will be in the teens most of the day and even colder air is moving in for the weekend. There’s a big snow storm moving through the Plains moving south and will not hit here. But if you are driving south and west, you just may run into that storm through Illinois and Iowa.

SUNSET: 5:25 PM

The weather headline for the weekend here in Pure Michigan is the return of arctic air. Clouds early Saturday should keep most of Metro Detroit from dipping too dangerously cold. Still, we’re barely in the teens early Saturday as some of us will be in the single digits. Sky conditions improve dramatically in the afternoon tomorrow but high temps will hover around 20F with winds NE 5-12mph.

Sunday will be very cold early in the single digits under mostly clear skies. It will be a bit warmer with more sunshine Sunday with highs in the upper 20s and increasing clouds late in the day will filter late day sunshine keeping us just shy of 30F. MLK Day, Monday looks pretty good with morning temps in the teens and highs in the low 30s under partly sunny skies. Our next weather maker comes in late Tuesday or Wednesday with a wintry mix and snow but it’s too early to talk about snow accumulation because we may be dealing with some rain and sleet too. Stay tuned! The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

