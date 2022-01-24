Metro Detroit snow forecast: Here’s how much snow you can expect tonight

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday, Motown.

Today is cold and snowy. Roads and sidewalks are slushy and treacherous. People must remain extremely cautious while driving or walking today. If you can set up indoors by the fireplace with your favorite book then you are set. Frigid air follows the snow for the middle of the week. A few more flakes are possible at the end of the work.

The snowiest portion of Monday will be through the early afternoon. Here is a basic timeline:

Noon to 5 p.m.: Persistent light to moderate snow falling at a rate up to 1/2 of an inch per hour.

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. : Scattered light snow

After 10 p.m. : Mostly to partly cloudy

For Southeast Michigan, including the thumb, total snow accumulations will be between 2 and 4 inches.

2 to 4 inches of new snow will fall in the heart of Southeast Michigan; between I-94 to the south from Ann Arbor to Detroit and M-59 to the north from Howell to Pontiac to Mount Clemens. Isolated spots will have over 4 inches.

2 to 3 inches of snow are possible south of I-94 for Lenawee Monroe Counties down to the Ohio border.

2 to 3 inches of snow are also possible north of M-59 To I-69.

1 to 2 inches of snow are possible north of I-69 to the tip of the thumb.

Sunset is at 5:37 p.m.

Monday evening will be cold with snow becoming more scattered, lighter and tapering to flurries. Temperatures will be in the upper teens.

Monday night will be partly mostly cloudy and frigid. Overnight lows will be in the upper single digits and low teens.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with on and off lake effect snow. It will be much colder with highs near 20°F and wind chills in the single digits and low teens all day.

Ad

Mid week forecast

Wednesday and Thursday will have the coldest mornings of the week. Each breakfast time low will be near zero and in the low single digits. Wind chills will be below zero.

Wednesday and Thursday afternoon remain frigid highs in the upper teens to near 20°F and in the low 20s.

Thursday night into Friday morning will have a chance of snow. Friday will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs near 25°F.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday and Sunday will have more sunshine and remain cold. Each day will have highs in the middle and upper 20s.

Weather links

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.