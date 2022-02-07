Metro Detroit weather: A few snowflakes Monday with seasonable temps

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday, Motown.

Clouds have returned and remain seasonably cold. A few snowflakes may fall before the day is over and will not be of any consequence. Will have a little more sunshine as it will be a little more colder tomorrow the next chance of snow is by the end of the work week. Super Bowl weekend is looking brighter and colder.

Overcast skies dominate the weather scene Monday. A weak area of low pressure will bring some scattered flurries and scattered light snow. Any accumulation will be very minor. Even so, be careful on any slick surfaces while walking or driving. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Sunset is at 5:56 p.m.

Monday evening will be mostly cloudy with a few more scattered snowflakes. Much of the snow will fall north and west of Detroit; in Livingston County, northern Oakland County and north into the Thumb. These areas will be more slippery with some accumulation. A trace to an inch of new snow is possible before midnight. Temperatures return to the 20s.

Monday night goes from mostly cloudy partly cloudy. It becomes colder with overnight lows in the teens.

Rest of week

Sunrise is at 7:39 a.m.

Tuesday will be partly the mostly sunny and colder. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

Wednesday will have the highest temperatures of the week, but we will still need our winter coats. Highs will be in the middle 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Those clouds lower and thicken Wednesday evening and release snowflakes (and a few raindrops) from Wednesday night to the next morning.

Thursday will be slippery in the morning with scattered snow showers. The afternoon will be chilly and drier with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 30s. There is a chance of a few snow showers by late afternoon and Thursday night.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with snow showers. Accumulations of a trace to an inch are possible. Some rain may mix with the snow as temperatures rise to the middle 30s in the afternoon.

Weekend forecast

Saturday and Super Bowl Sunday will be sunnier. Arctic air returns with high temperatures in the 20s each day and low temperatures in the teens in single digits each night. Wind chills will be near or below zero or in the single digits much of the weekend.

