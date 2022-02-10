Metro Detroit weather: Don’t get used to these temps, more Arctic air is on the way

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Hey, did you get out and enjoy those 40s today? (And for our Canadian friends across the river and lakes, that’s 6 to 7 degrees Celsius). Don’t get used to it. Well, don’t get used to it Thursday, but maybe you can get used to it on Friday, but, nah, don’t get used to it after all, because more Arctic air is on the way after that.

A cold front crossed the area Wednesday afternoon, and another one will move through Thursday morning. As such, scattered snow showers are possible tonight, but don’t expect any meaningful impact. Temperatures will only drop into the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius) by dawn, with a southwest wind at 8 to 12 mph.

This evening’s sunset is at 5:58 p.m., and Thursday’s sunrise is at 7:36 a.m.

Rest of week

Scattered snow showers will dot the area on Thursday, with near-steady temperatures in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius), but a west wind at 10 to 15 mph will make it feel colder.

After a brief interlude of dry weather Thursday evening, a solid band of snow approaches the area late Thursday night. We’ll probably get an inch out of this, which may slow the Friday morning commute. Lows in the mid 20s (-3 degrees Celsius).

Once the band of snow moves out Friday morning, some light rain and snow showers are possible the rest of the day. Highs rebound to near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius). Now, I can confidently say, “don’t get used to it” because another Arctic cold front crosses the area Friday night, which will drop temps into the mid-teens (-9 degrees Celsius) by Saturday morning.

Weekend forecast

The weekend looks dry, with at least partial sunshine on both days. But it’s going to be cold again, with highs in the upper teens to near 20 degrees (-8 to-7 degrees Celsius) and lows Saturday night dropping well down into the single digits (-16 degrees Celsius) and even colder in rural areas away from our Urban Heat Island. Break out the hot chocolate!

Weather links

