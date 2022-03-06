Snow, wintry mix returns Monday morning in Southeast Michigan: What to expect

Snow and a wintry mix could impact the morning commute throughout the area on Monday..

DETROIT – A winter weather advisory is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer and Sanilac Counties from 2:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday.

Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

This evening becomes chillier and remains dry. It gets colder overnight with some areas at or below the freezing mark and other communities above freezing. This is a big factor when it comes to whether rain, a mix of rain and snow or snow will fall tomorrow in towns throughout Southeast Michigan. Snow will fall and accumulate where it’s colder. Calmer weather returns mid-week.

Sunday evening will be chilly and breezy. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sunday night becomes cloudy and remains chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s.

Snow, wintry mix arrives overnight

Snow and rain arrive Sunday night and Monday. The first raindrops and snowflakes begin hitting the ground between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., Monday.

Monday’s morning commute and midday activities will be disrupted the most.

Ad

Monday will be chilly with temperatures in the 30s. It will also be slippery, slushy and snowy depending on where you are.

So, here is the type of precipitation by location from Monday morning to early Monday afternoon:

SOUTH OF I-94: Rain arrives and it remains wet most of the time. Periods of snow will mix in from time to time the closer you are to I-94.

BETWEEN I-94 AND M-59: A snow and rain mix will fall with wet and slushy conditions.

ALONG AND NORTH OF M-59: Snow will fall with snowy conditions.

Based on the type of precipitation, here is the snowfall forecast by location:

SOUTH OF I-94: Wet with either no snow or a trace of snow.

BETWEEN I-94 AND M-59: Up to 1 inch of snow from Detroit to Ann Arbor north to southern Oakland and southern and central Macomb counties.

SOUTHERN LIVINGSTON CO. AND ALONG M-59 : 1 to 2 inches of snow from Howell to central Oakland Co. to northern Macomb Co. and central St. Clair Co.

NORTH OF M-59: 2 to 3 inches of snow in from northern Livingston Co. to northern Oakland Co. and communities farther north into The Thumb.

Sunshine arrives on the weather settles down Tuesday. It will be seasonably chilly with high temperatures just above 40°F. The average high this time of year is 41°F.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool. Highs will be just above average; in the middle 40s.

Rain and snow showers return Friday with morning temperatures in the 30s and afternoon temperatures in the low and mid 40s.

Scattered snow showers under mostly cloudy skies are possible Saturday. It will be colder with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s.

Daylight Saving Time (no “S”) begins Saturday night into Sunday. We spring forward one hour, and Sunday will be partly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s.

Ad

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android