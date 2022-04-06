Metro Detroit weather: Persistent rain through evening, Opening Day forecast

DETROIT – Welcome to Wednesday, Motown.

Today is the west day of the week with persistent rainfall for the rest the afternoon and into the evening, take care of while driving. As always, watch your speed and look out for pedestrians while driving on slick roads because of the rain.

Showers subside into the evening or tonight. More wet weather arrives for tomorrow and the Tigers home opener the day afterward.

Today remains soggy and cold to mild. Temperatures will be in the low 50s much of the afternoon with rainy conditions. Areas with exceptionally poor drainage will have some issues with ponding.

Most drivers and pedestrians will need to be mindful of slippery Ness because of damp conditions. Remember to slow down to avoid hydroplaning and drive slowly to allow for greater stopping time and distance.

Rain showers come to an end Wednesday evening during the middle and end of the commute. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Sunset is at 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday night will be partly the mostly cloudy and cooler. Overnight lows be in the middle and upper 30s to near 40°F.

Patchy fog will develop, and low visibility will be an issue scattered throughout the region overnight and at dawn.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers by mid day and during the afternoon. Highs reach the lower middle 30s.

Opening Day

Baseball fans will still need to plan on grabbing their ponchos and packing their patience with the Tigers home opener Friday. The day will be mostly cloudy with midday and afternoon scattered light rain. Remember to grab a jacket, hat, scarf and gloves to stay warm as well.

Tailgating temperatures will be in the 30s. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. with temperatures around 40°F or just a bit more. By the final out, the mercury will rise to the middle and upper 40s.

Weekend

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and chilly. There’s a slight possibility of rain snow mix for breakfast time. After word becomes dryer with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunday will be sunny or in milder. Temperatures reach the middle 50s.

Monday and Tuesday become warmer with partly mostly sunny skies. It finally feels more like spring with highs in the low to mid 60s.

