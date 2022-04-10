Metro Detroit weather: Tracking rain for the Monday morning commute

Temperatures are expected to remain in the high 40s throughout Sunday evening.

DETROIT – Good Sunday evening, Motown!

Palm Sunday is slowing down with fair skies and cool conditions this evening. Clouds gather overnight with showers disrupting the morning commute.

Temps remain above freezing. Monday will have higher temps with showers in the afternoon. It becomes warmer this week with more showers and storms just before Good Friday and Easter weekend.

A few widely scattered rain showers are possible Sunday night, mainly after midnight and by dawn. It will be mostly cloudy and cooler with overnight lows in the low 40s.

Rainy, but warming up next week.

Monday will be wet in the morning. Rain will be heavy, at times, and morning commuters should not be surprised by a flash of lightning or the rumble of thunder. It will be mostly cloudy in the afternoon and warmer. The mercury will rise to the low 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be even warmer with more chances for showers. Highs will be in the middle and upper 60s.

Thursday will be warmer with more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Ad

Friday will be partly sunny and cooler. Daytime temps will be in the upper 50s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.