LIVE RADAR: Storms to move through Southeast Michigan

We’re tracking multiple waves of storms moving through the Southeast Michigan area on Wednesday, and some could be severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has put most of Metro Detroit in a marginal risk for severe weather this afternoon, which is the lowest risk on their scale. Parts of our West and South Zones are in a slight risk for severe storms through the late afternoon and evening, which is a slightly better chance for more stronger storm cells.

You can track live weather radar in the video player above, on our weather page here, or by downloading the free Local4Casters app for your mobile device.

