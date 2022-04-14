Metro Detroit weather: Wind Advisory in effect until 8 p.m.

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – The already windy conditions we started Thursday (April 14) with will have ramped up right on schedule. With many of us gusting above 40 mph this afternoon, some of us even above 50 mph. Fortunately, these gusts will start ramping back down early this evening, which is why the Wind Advisory is scheduled to expire at 8 p.m.

We’ll have partly cloudy skies overnight, with lows in the upper-30s to near 40 degrees (4 degrees Celsius).

This evening’s sunset is at 8:14 p.m., and Friday morning’s sunrise is at 6:53 a.m.

Good Friday

We’ll start our Good Friday with at least partly cloudy skies, but clouds will increase, and showers will develop during the afternoon (less so north of I-69). So you should be fine if you’re going to Good Friday services in the morning, but bring an umbrella if you’ll be out in the afternoon. Highs should reach the low-to-mid-50s (11 to 14 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be another windy day with southeast winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts between 30 and 40 mph.

Showers should still be in the area (especially south of M-59) if you’re heading to a Passover Seder late Friday afternoon and evening. Don’t let that Matza get wet! Showers will diminish overnight Friday night, with lows in the mid-30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

We should have some sunshine Saturday morning into possibly the early afternoon, and then clouds will increase. It’ll be a breezy day with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Saturday evening then skies clear after midnight. Before that happens, though, there’s a slight chance for some snow showers in the Thumb. It’ll be cold, with lows in the mid-to-upper-20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius).

It’ll be a bone-chilling start to Easter Sunday; you’ll need more than that Easter Bonnet if you’ll be heading to sunrise services. Adding to the cold temperatures will be breezy conditions, although the wind should start to settle down for the afternoon. Fortunately, despite the cold air mass overhead, we’ll have plenty of sunshine, which will help get temperatures into the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

I wish you a Happy Easter, a Happy Passover, and Ramadan Mubarak.

