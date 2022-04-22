Metro Detroit weather: From spring snow showers to summertime vibes to end the week

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Think about this, we started the week setting a daily snowfall record, and we’ll finish the week well into the 70s (26 degrees Celsius). That’s spring in Michigan.

The transition brings weather – and that weather is headed our way in the form of a big blob of rain that you can easily follow on our app’s real-time radar. If you’re one of the few who doesn’t have the nation’s best weather app, just go to the app store and search “WDIV” – the Local4Casters weather app is right there, and it’s free.

As mentioned above (with some rumbles of thunder), the rain is going to wreak havoc with tonight’s Detroit Tigers home game. It’ll be a close call as to if they’ll be able to play, but more of Friday (April 22) afternoon’s high-resolution models than not suggest that we won’t be able to get a game in. Rain will taper off toward dawn, with lows in the mid-40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius), then rising to near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius) by 8 a.m. East winds will blow at 5 to 10 mph.

Ad

Friday evening’s sunset is at 8:23 p.m., and Saturday morning’s sunrise is at 6:40 a.m.

Saturday

Any lingering scattered showers around dawn (the best chance is in the Thumb) will quickly move out, with mostly sunny skies developing. We’ll have breezy warmth the rest of the day, with highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius). However, south-southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph will keep things noticeably cooler for those on the east side getting that wind off the cold lakes.

Mostly clear and mild Saturday night; what an excellent evening for grilling with lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Sunday

Mainly sunny to start on Sunday, then skies become partly sunny during the afternoon with a few showers popping up by 3 or 4 p.m. Once again, keep an eye on our app’s real-time radar if you’ll be grilling, out washing your car, on the golf course, or whatever you have planned to enjoy the great outdoors. Highs should race upward to near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius), then level off or drop slightly after the clouds increase during the afternoon. It’ll also be another breezy day.

Ad

Showers continue Sunday night, with lows in the mid-to-upper-50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Monday

Any showers Monday morning end early, associated with the passage of a cold front. The colder air mass behind the front will keep highs only in the low-to-mid-60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Midweek forecast

We then regress to a colder regime for the rest of the week. Wednesday will be the coldest day, with highs only in the mid-to-upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius).

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.