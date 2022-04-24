Metro Detroit weather: Mild overnight, summer-like Sunday with storms possible

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

Saturday night will have fair-weather clouds. It will be mild Sunday morning and very warm Sunday afternoon. Ahead of a cold front, showers and thunderstorms develop, and some of them could produce hazardous conditions. Afterward, cooler air settles in for the rest of next week.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and mild. Residents get a break on their heating bills with overnight lows in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:39 a.m.

Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny, with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be near 80 degrees or more. Then, best chance of wet and stormy weather is in the afternoon, evening and at night. The National Weather Service has Detroit and all of southeast Michigan in a Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms with heavy rain, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Monday will be cooler with scattered showers. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be chillier with sunnier skies. Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the middle and upper 40s.

Temperatures rebound and rise to the 50s Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny.

