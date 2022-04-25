Scattered showers, cooler weather coming overnight Sunday into Monday

It will be wet and significantly chillier on Monday.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

The severe weather threat is done for Detroit and Southeast Michigan. It remains wet and becomes cooler tonight. Rain showers linger into tomorrow with cool conditions.

It becomes chillier and brighter in the middle of this week. More showers are possible at the end of this week.

Sunday night will be cool and wet. Scattered rain showers are possible overnight, with lows in the low and middle 50s.

Sunrise is at 6:37 a.m.

Monday will be cooler with scattered showers. Morning temperatures will be near 60 degrees. Afternoon temps will be in the middle and upper 50s as cooler air continues to arrive.

Tuesday will be chillier under mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 50s after morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Wednesday will be the chilliest day of the week. It will be mostly sunny with temperatures starting in the upper 20s and low 30s and rising to the middle and upper 40s.

Temperatures rise to the low 50s Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

Friday and Saturday will be partly sunny and mild with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 50s each day.

