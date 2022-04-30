Metro Detroit weather: Sunny, cool Saturday with storm chances later

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

April ends with sunshine, and May will begin with showers and thunderstorms. That is the story of this weekend. Today will have more seasonably warm with some sun. As soon as we enter a new month tonight and tomorrow, raindrops arrive along with a few thunderclaps.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:30 a.m.

Saturday morning will be mostly sunny and chilly to cool. Temperatures start in the 30s for early risers. The mercury rises to the 40s and 50s before lunchtime.

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny and milder. Highs will be around 60°F or just a bit more. Showers and storms will be looming to our west, but the dry air over Southeast Michigan will soak up much of that moisture.

An isolated shower is possible by midday and Saturday afternoon. There will not be any wash-out. The skies will be mostly cloudy.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and cool. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

Today’s sunset is at 8:32 p.m.

Showers arrive Saturday night

Saturday night becomes cloudy with showers and thunderstorms arriving. The air becomes saturated enough by midnight, and after work or showers and thunderstorms are possible,

Here is the storm timeline for Sunday:

From 1 a.m. to 8 a.m., expect round one of showers and thunderstorms to sweep across the region from west to east. Heavy downpours and lightning are possible in spots.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m., partly sunny as it warms up.

1 p.m. to 8 a.m., expect round two of showers and thunderstorms. These storms will be fewer in number and more isolated—the threat of heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds returns.

Sunday will have showers and thunderstorms as it becomes warmer. Afternoon temperatures reach 70°F or more.

Warmer next week with some rain

Monday will be dryer, mild and brighter. Highs will be in the low 60s to near 65°F.

Showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures will be near 70°F.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler. Highs will be in your 60°F.

Great weather Thursday

Welcome to Cinco de Mayo, Thursday. It will be partly sunny and mild.

