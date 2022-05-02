Sunday night to be mostly chilly and cloudy

Monday will be mainly gray and cool to mild.

Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

A quilt of clouds will cover Detroit and Southeast Michigan tonight as it becomes cooler, then chillier.

Monday will be mainly gray and cool to mild. Showers and storms disrupt things Tuesday afternoon. Then, it gradually becomes drier and brighter by Cinco de Mayo on Thursday.

Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Overnight lows will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

Monday will be partly sunny and cool, with highs near 60 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will arrive Tuesday afternoon. It will be cool to mild with afternoon temperatures in the low 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Welcome to Cinco de Mayo, Thursday. There’s only a slight chance of showers, with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. It will continue to be cool, with highs around 60 degrees.

Friday becomes partly sunny. Daytime temperatures will be near 60 degrees.

